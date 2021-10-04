Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $710,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Gogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gogo by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

