Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,953 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX opened at $101.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

