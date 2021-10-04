Shell Asset Management Co. Has $735,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

