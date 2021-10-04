Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lear by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $159.14 on Monday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

