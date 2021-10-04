Ergoteles LLC Invests $513,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

