Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $774.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

