Ergoteles LLC Invests $529,000 in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PFSweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of PFSW opened at $12.96 on Monday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

