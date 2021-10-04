Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,672.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,738.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,613.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,515.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.