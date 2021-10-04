Ergoteles LLC Has $541,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

GD opened at $198.22 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

