Ergoteles LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $198.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

