Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $95.98 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

