Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$1.06

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$5.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.33 million and a P/E ratio of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.