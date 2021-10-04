Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $2,700.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Bunzl stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

