Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

