Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in United Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $185.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.