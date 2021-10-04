Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

