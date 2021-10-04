Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

