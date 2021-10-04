Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

