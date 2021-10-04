Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 122,201 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

RLGY stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

