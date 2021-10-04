144,300 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 144,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 300.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 296.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.39 on Monday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $239.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

