Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.27% of Weyco Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Weyco Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Weyco Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

