12,352 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

