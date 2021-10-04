Ergoteles LLC Invests $563,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BOX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $22,205,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

