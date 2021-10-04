Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.