Insider Selling: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Sells $12,003.54 in Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Darcie Peck sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $12,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.12 on Monday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.35.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

