Insider Selling: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Sells $12,003.54 in Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Darcie Peck sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $12,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LPTH opened at $2.12 on Monday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.35.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
