Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 74,795 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $9,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

ADS opened at $104.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

