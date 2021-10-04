Denis Shelley Purchases 6,185 Shares of BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) insider Denis Shelley bought 6,185 shares of BWX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.85 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.25 ($21,426.61).

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.61.

Get BWX alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from BWX’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. BWX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.