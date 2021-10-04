BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $376,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 568,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 260,698 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

