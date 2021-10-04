125,518 Shares in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

