Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

