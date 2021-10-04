Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Republic First Bancorp worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

