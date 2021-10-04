Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,816 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

L stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

