Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

