Xponance Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Morningstar by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,437 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.92, for a total transaction of $924,278.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $2,353,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,405 shares of company stock worth $62,103,626. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $261.41 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

