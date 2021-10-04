Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.83.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

