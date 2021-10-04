Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,081 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

