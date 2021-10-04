Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,359,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 168,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGT opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $325.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

