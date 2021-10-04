Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,406 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

