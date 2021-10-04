Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

