Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Regional Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $289,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,866. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RM opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The firm has a market cap of $586.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

