Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.