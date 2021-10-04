Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $367,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,957,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

