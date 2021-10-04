First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.44 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,009,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,985,000 after buying an additional 124,327 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

