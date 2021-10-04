Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Grows By 56.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.