Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 577,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

