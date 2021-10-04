Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.68% of Thermon Group worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Thermon Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

THR stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.29 million, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

