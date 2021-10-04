-$0.50 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.36). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO opened at $20.95 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $544.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

