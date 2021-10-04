Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/30/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/30/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/22/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/20/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/14/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/18/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/17/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/16/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/10/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.18 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of DPW stock opened at €54.13 ($63.68) on Monday. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.65.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

