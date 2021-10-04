FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

