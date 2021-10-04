Deutsche Bank AG Sells 998,638 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 998,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of SLM worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

